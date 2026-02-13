Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $24,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $82.13 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

