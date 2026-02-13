Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 487860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talon Metals news, Director Henri Van Rooyen sold 82,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$509,640.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 438,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,718,848.80. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. Also, insider Mark Groulx sold 50,000 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total value of C$305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,950. The trade was a 84.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,470. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

