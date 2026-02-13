Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF (NASDAQ:LCDL) Decreases By 40.5%

GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF (NASDAQ:LCDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 144,314 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the January 15th total of 242,660 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,181 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,181 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF Price Performance
Shares of LCDL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.77. 235,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,401. GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.
GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF Company Profile
