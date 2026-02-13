Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF (NASDAQ:LCDL) Decreases By 40.5%

GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF (NASDAQ:LCDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 144,314 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the January 15th total of 242,660 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,181 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,181 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of LCDL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.77. 235,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,401. GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across automotive industry, designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling electric vehicles, ev powertrains and battery systems using its own equipment and factories sectors. It uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio.

