Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $629.7483 and last traded at $629.7483, with a volume of 112463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Citizens to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $25.00 price target on shares of Citizens in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Citizens in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Citizens alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citizens

Citizens Stock Up 3.2%

About Citizens

The firm has a market cap of $55.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) is the bank holding company for Citizens Bank & Trust, a community?focused financial institution headquartered in Guntersville, Alabama. Through its subsidiary, Citizens Bank & Trust, the company provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporate clients. Its offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and other traditional banking products.

In addition to core lending and deposit services, Citizens Bank & Trust offers wealth management and trust services, including investment advisory, retirement planning and estate administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.