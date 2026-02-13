3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MASK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MASK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,652,782 shares, an increase of 168.5% from the January 15th total of 615,634 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,089,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,089,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 3 E Network Technology Group stock. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MASK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,248,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd owned about 5.38% of 3 E Network Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

3 E Network Technology Group Stock Down 9.0%

MASK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. 3 E Network Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3 E Network Technology Group ( NASDAQ:MASK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1.56) million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3 E Network Technology Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 3 E Network Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

3 E Network Technology Group Company Profile

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business-to-business information technology business solutions. It offers business solutions to a variety of industries and sectors, including food establishments, real estate, exhibition and conferencing, and clean energy utilities. The company was founded on October 6, 2021 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading

