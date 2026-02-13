Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.61 and last traded at $133.5180. 10,923,568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 9,192,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.50.

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corning from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Corning Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $203,795.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,107.12. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,249,008. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

