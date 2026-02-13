Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 25,637 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the January 15th total of 55,167 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,769 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,769 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000.

Get Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF alerts:

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of KQQQ stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 95,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.20. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Dividend Announcement

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.2%.

(Get Free Report)

The Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (KQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to actively generate income and pursue capital appreciation from a concentrated portfolio of large-cap technology stocks or derivatives, globally. The shift in underlying assets is determined by the advisers outlook for growth and momentum KQQQ was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Kurv.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.