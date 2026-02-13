UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.3450. 23,675,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 28,777,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 price target on UiPath in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

UiPath Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The firm had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $1,086,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,968,150.80. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,893,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,682,710.85. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 950,048 shares of company stock worth $15,881,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 37,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

Featured Articles

