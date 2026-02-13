iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,818.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,353,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,580 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,687 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,181,000 after buying an additional 1,939,941 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8%

EFA opened at $104.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.