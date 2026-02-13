FY2026 Earnings Forecast for LOGI Issued By Zacks Research

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Logitech International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $5.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.75. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 14.94%.Logitech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LOGI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Logitech International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.15. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $123.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for LOGI, including FY2026 (to $5.03), FY2027 (to $4.91) and FY2028 (to $5.27), plus several higher quarterly forecasts — a sign analysts see stronger future profitability.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

