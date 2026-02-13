QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $24.09 million and $1.32 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,209,167,994 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

