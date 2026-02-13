Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 81,680 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the January 15th total of 249,779 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 251,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 209,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,612. Militia Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $332.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (ORR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long/short alternatives. The fund is an actively managed, high turnover, long/short global equity fund. The long side aims to establish positions in companies in Developed Markets outside of the US with strong expected future cash flows ORR was launched on Jan 15, 2025 and is issued by Militia.

