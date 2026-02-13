Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 81,680 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the January 15th total of 249,779 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 251,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:ORR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 209,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,612. Militia Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $332.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.
Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile
