Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Sysmex Corporation ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 10282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Sysmex Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $837.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.99 million. Sysmex had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysmex Corporation ADR will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation (OTCMKTS: SSMXY) is a Japan?based provider of in vitro diagnostic solutions, specializing in haematology, coagulation, urinalysis and immunochemistry systems. Headquartered in Kobe, the company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of automated analyzers, reagents and software to support clinical laboratories, hospitals and research institutions. Sysmex’s product lineup also includes digital pathology platforms and data management tools that integrate workflow automation and advanced analytics.

The company’s core offerings center on haematology analyzers such as the XN-Series, which deliver high?speed, high?volume testing for blood cell counts and differential analysis.

