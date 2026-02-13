Kaspa (KAS) Price Reaches $0.0323 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $877.31 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 27,200,342,355 coins and its circulating supply is 27,200,110,492 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspaunchained.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 27,198,870,076.353065. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03086882 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $15,190,852.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

