iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Down 37.9% in January

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 130,461 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 210,176 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 552,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,315. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.