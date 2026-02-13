Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Update

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 444,676 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 722,765 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,085 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,085 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Key Affiliated Managers Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Affiliated Managers Group this week:

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $408.00 price objective on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $295.00 target price on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.14.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.08. 230,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,319. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $333.99. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $9.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $0.73. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 189.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.