Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Update

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 444,676 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 722,765 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,085 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,085 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Key Affiliated Managers Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Affiliated Managers Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and record earnings — AMG reported Q4 economic EPS of $9.48 (diluted EPS also strong) and materially outpaced consensus EPS, driven by higher margins and gains on assets under management. This supports valuation multiple resilience. Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Alternatives and AUM growth — Management flagged robust growth in alternative assets and ~15% AUM growth year-over-year, which supports higher margin fee-related earnings over time. Institutional and private markets expansion is a strategic priority. AMG’s Q4 Earnings Beat as AUM & Revenues Rise, Partners with HighBrook
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic minority investments expand alternatives exposure — AMG increased its stake in Garda Capital Partners (liquid alternatives) and took a minority interest in HighBrook (real estate/private markets), further diversifying fee pools. These deals aim to lift fee-related earnings over the medium term. AMG Announces Partnership with HighBrook Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Buyback and near-term earnings target — Management signaled a plan to grow fee-related earnings (management has targeted ~30% FR&E growth for Q1 2026) and introduced a buyback program, both shareholder-friendly actions that could support the stock over time. AMG targets 30% growth in fee-related earnings for Q1 2026 while advancing alternative AUM
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and presentation available — Full call transcript and slide deck provide color on margin drivers, realized gains and partner-level performance; useful for detailed modeling but not new information by itself. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates — Revenue for the quarter came in below consensus ($556.6M vs. ~$578.5M expected), a top-line miss that tempers the EPS beat and is likely the main driver of the short-term share weakness as investors weigh sustainability of growth. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) reports sales below analyst estimates in Q4 CY2025 earnings
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on AMG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $408.00 price objective on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $295.00 target price on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.14.
Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.08. 230,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,319. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $333.99. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.62.
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $9.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $0.73. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 189.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Affiliated Managers Group
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.
The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Affiliated Managers Group
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.