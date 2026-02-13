Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.61, but opened at $28.55. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.28 million. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

