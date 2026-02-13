Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 38,440 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the January 15th total of 61,255 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,331 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,331 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPG. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPG stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.08. 78,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $96.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

