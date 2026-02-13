CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLYGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.82, but opened at $53.0960. CSL shares last traded at $53.8025, with a volume of 2,011 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSLLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded CSL from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CSL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

CSL Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL’s acquisition of Novartis’ influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company’s product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

