Short Interest in Boqii Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSEAMERICAN:BQ) Declines By 37.8%

Boqii Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSEAMERICAN:BQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 62,043 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the January 15th total of 99,799 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company's shares are sold short.

Boqii Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,630. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Boqii has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $56.10.

Boqii (NYSEAMERICAN:BQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is a China-based pet-focused e-commerce and services platform that connects pet owners with a comprehensive range of products and care solutions. The company operates a direct-to-consumer online marketplace, offering pet food, accessories, healthcare products and lifestyle goods from both domestic and international brands. Through its website and mobile application, Boqii provides a streamlined shopping experience tailored to the needs of pet owners across China.

Beyond retail, Boqii integrates an ecosystem of pet-care services, including grooming, training, veterinary consultations and pet insurance.

