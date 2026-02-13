Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,815,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 7,642,327 shares.The stock last traded at $16.5810 and had previously closed at $16.04.

Key Fastly News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fastly this week:

Get Fastly alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLY. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on Fastly in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Fastly Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Insider Activity

In other Fastly news, CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 4,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $40,860.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 612,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,763.92. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $176,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,540,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,455,491.76. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 706,530 shares of company stock valued at $7,298,947. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.8% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.