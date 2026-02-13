Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $9.94. Capcom shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 70,514 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Capcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Capcom had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 32.82%.The company had revenue of $221.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Co, Ltd. is a Japanese video game developer and publisher headquartered in Osaka. Founded in 1979 by Kenzo Tsujimoto, the company has grown into a leading global entertainment brand, creating interactive software and associated licensing businesses. Capcom operates through a network of subsidiaries and distribution partners across North America, Europe and Asia, serving both console and PC markets as well as the expanding digital download sector.

The core of Capcom’s business lies in the development, publishing and licensing of video game titles.

