Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 172,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the previous session’s volume of 47,953 shares.The stock last traded at $25.68 and had previously closed at $26.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNKEY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Danske Bank had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 40.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danske Bank will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S is a major Danish banking group headquartered in Copenhagen. The firm traces its origins to the 19th century and has grown through mergers and organic expansion into one of the region’s largest financial institutions. Its shares are primarily listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, and American investors may encounter the bank’s ADR trading on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol DNKEY.

The bank provides a broad range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and institutional segments.

