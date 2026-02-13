Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Trading 9.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.48 and last traded at $87.6620. 1,696,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,873,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.08.

Key Icon News

Here are the key news stories impacting Icon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elevated trading and short?covering dynamics that followed the sharp selloff can drive a rebound as short positions are closed and bargain hunters buy the post?selloff dip. (Market trading data showed volume well above average.)

Some analysts maintained coverage after the drop (Leerink reaffirmed a Market Perform with a ~$105 price target), providing a potential floor for buyers.

Some analysts maintained coverage after the drop (Leerink reaffirmed a Market Perform with a ~$105 price target), providing a potential floor for buyers. Neutral Sentiment: ICON issued an update delaying release of its fourth?quarter and full?year 2025 results while the Audit Committee continues an internal investigation into certain accounting practices; the company has not yet concluded the probe. ICON plc Provides Update on Timing of Earnings

ICON issued an update delaying release of its fourth?quarter and full?year 2025 results while the Audit Committee continues an internal investigation into certain accounting practices; the company has not yet concluded the probe.

ICON disclosed an internal investigation focused on revenue recognition for fiscal years 2023–2025, which triggered an immediate, severe market reaction and undermines near?term earnings visibility. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff and shareholder?rights law firms have opened investigations and are soliciting clients, increasing the risk of class actions and potential legal exposure/costs. Representative notices: Glancy Prongay (investigation), Rosen Law, Holzer & Holzer and others. Glancy Prongay – Investor Notice

Multiple plaintiff and shareholder?rights law firms have opened investigations and are soliciting clients, increasing the risk of class actions and potential legal exposure/costs. Representative notices: Glancy Prongay (investigation), Rosen Law, Holzer & Holzer and others.

The accounting/revenue recognition questions and delayed filings materially increase uncertainty around 2025 guidance and could lead to restatements, regulatory scrutiny, and longer reporting delays—key downside risks for investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $220.00 price objective on Icon in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (down from $231.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $216.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Icon from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Icon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.40.

Icon Trading Up 16.4%

The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Icon by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Icon by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Icon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,819,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Icon by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,258,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,400,000 after buying an additional 519,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

Recommended Stories

