Florida Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,166,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,980 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,622,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,486,000 after purchasing an additional 164,530 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $317,167,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,411,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,204,000 after buying an additional 562,290 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 126.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,105,000 after buying an additional 612,432 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $118.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.