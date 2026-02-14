SAP SE $SAP Position Boosted by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 342.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

SAP Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $204.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $189.22 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.