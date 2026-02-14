Invitation Home $INVH Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,668 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1,695.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 3,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invitation Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INVH opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Invitation Home has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $35.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

