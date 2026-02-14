Florida Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $206.13 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $208.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

