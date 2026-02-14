International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
NYSE:PG opened at $160.11 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $372.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.46.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.
Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Modest fundamental support from recent results — P&G posted a slight EPS beat in its most recent quarter and set FY?2026 EPS guidance in the 6.83–7.09 range, which largely aligns with Street expectations and supports the stock’s valuation relative to peers. MarketBeat PG Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand/marketing update — P&G’s Native brand released a feature?length “microsoap” series as a marketing push; positive for brand engagement but unlikely to move near?term earnings materially. PR Newswire: Native microsoap launch
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on valuation and headwinds — Recent pieces note a YTD rally under new CEO but warn premium valuation, tariff pressures and margin squeeze could limit upside; useful context for positioning but not immediate catalysts. Zacks: Time to Buy or Wait?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/competitive note — Coverage noting P&G’s YTD rally but that it lags some rivals and faces tariff challenges; informative for relative performance analysis. 247WallSt: Rallies Under New CEO
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — Multiple senior insiders disclosed sizable sales over Feb 11–12: CEO Gary Coombe sold ~36,093 shares (~$5.86M) and Chairman Jon Moeller reported sales totaling ~173,268 shares (two filings) worth tens of millions; another insider sold ~12,827 shares. Heavy insider selling can be interpreted as a near?term negative signal for sentiment/liquidity. SEC filings: Coombe Form 4 Moeller Form 4 (both) Purushothaman Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk in Italy — Italy’s competition authority opened an investigation into allegedly misleading advertising for a P&G epilator product; potential reputational, remediation or fines risk depending on outcome. Reuters: Italy probe
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,218. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 326,091 shares of company stock worth $51,795,360 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
