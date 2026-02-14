International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $160.11 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $372.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.46.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,218. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 326,091 shares of company stock worth $51,795,360 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.