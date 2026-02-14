CSL Limited (CSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.837 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 121.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

CSL Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Get CSL alerts:

CSL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants. The CSL Seqirus segment provides influenza related products and pandemic services to governments. The CSL Vifor segment offers products in the therapeutic areas of iron deficiency and nephrology.

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.