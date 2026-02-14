Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Director Patricia Andrews Purchases 35,400 Shares

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Andrews bought 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $30,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 78,128 shares in the company, valued at $67,190.08. The trade was a 82.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 27.0%

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.06 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONCY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 17.8% in the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 223,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Oncolytics Biotech

Here are the key news stories impacting Oncolytics Biotech this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 35,400 shares at $0.86 (raising her stake 82.85% to 78,128 shares). SEC Filing

Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 35,400 shares at $0.86 (raising her stake 82.85% to 78,128 shares). Positive Sentiment: Insider Andrew Aromando purchased 29,600 shares at $0.86 (increasing his position 116.08% to 55,100 shares). SEC Filing

Insider Andrew Aromando purchased 29,600 shares at $0.86 (increasing his position 116.08% to 55,100 shares). Positive Sentiment: Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired a total of 100,000 shares across Feb. 11–12 (60k at $0.83 and 40k at $0.85), boosting his holdings to ~566,991 shares. SEC Filing

Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired a total of 100,000 shares across Feb. 11–12 (60k at $0.83 and 40k at $0.85), boosting his holdings to ~566,991 shares. Positive Sentiment: VP Allison Hagerman bought 10,000 shares at $0.83 (raising her stake ~9.5% to 115,059 shares). SEC Filing

VP Allison Hagerman bought 10,000 shares at $0.83 (raising her stake ~9.5% to 115,059 shares). Positive Sentiment: Director Deborah M. Brown purchased 25,000 shares at $0.85 (a ~29.5% increase; now ~109,851 shares). SEC Filing

Director Deborah M. Brown purchased 25,000 shares at $0.85 (a ~29.5% increase; now ~109,851 shares). Positive Sentiment: Insider Thomas C. Heineman bought 12,132 shares at $0.83 (increasing to ~282,818 shares). SEC Filing

Insider Thomas C. Heineman bought 12,132 shares at $0.83 (increasing to ~282,818 shares). Positive Sentiment: Director Wayne Pisano purchased 30,000 shares at $0.84 (raising his stake ~6.5% to ~492,414 shares). SEC Filing

Director Wayne Pisano purchased 30,000 shares at $0.84 (raising his stake ~6.5% to ~492,414 shares). Positive Sentiment: CFO Kirk Look bought 12,000 shares at $0.84 (increasing to ~287,515 shares). SEC Filing

CFO Kirk Look bought 12,000 shares at $0.84 (increasing to ~287,515 shares). Positive Sentiment: CEO Jared Kelly purchased a total of 35,100 shares across Feb. 11–12 at ~$0.84 (bringing his holdings to ~109,000 shares, a ~37% increase). SEC Filing

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel oncolytic viral therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead investigational agent, pelareorep (Reolysin), is a proprietary formulation of reovirus engineered to selectively infect and destroy tumor cells while stimulating a systemic antitumor immune response. Oncolytics leverages the natural biology of the virus to enhance the activity of standard?of?care treatments and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Pelareorep has progressed into multiple advanced clinical trials, with combination studies conducted in metastatic breast cancer, non?small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

