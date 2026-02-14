Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Director Bernd Seizinger Buys 60,000 Shares

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) Director Bernd Seizinger bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 526,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,402.53. This represents a 12.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.99. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oncolytics Biotech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONCY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Key Headlines Impacting Oncolytics Biotech

Here are the key news stories impacting Oncolytics Biotech this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 35,400 shares at $0.86 (raising her stake 82.85% to 78,128 shares). SEC Filing

Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 35,400 shares at $0.86 (raising her stake 82.85% to 78,128 shares). Positive Sentiment: Insider Andrew Aromando purchased 29,600 shares at $0.86 (increasing his position 116.08% to 55,100 shares). SEC Filing

Insider Andrew Aromando purchased 29,600 shares at $0.86 (increasing his position 116.08% to 55,100 shares). Positive Sentiment: Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired a total of 100,000 shares across Feb. 11–12 (60k at $0.83 and 40k at $0.85), boosting his holdings to ~566,991 shares. SEC Filing

Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired a total of 100,000 shares across Feb. 11–12 (60k at $0.83 and 40k at $0.85), boosting his holdings to ~566,991 shares. Positive Sentiment: VP Allison Hagerman bought 10,000 shares at $0.83 (raising her stake ~9.5% to 115,059 shares). SEC Filing

VP Allison Hagerman bought 10,000 shares at $0.83 (raising her stake ~9.5% to 115,059 shares). Positive Sentiment: Director Deborah M. Brown purchased 25,000 shares at $0.85 (a ~29.5% increase; now ~109,851 shares). SEC Filing

Director Deborah M. Brown purchased 25,000 shares at $0.85 (a ~29.5% increase; now ~109,851 shares). Positive Sentiment: Insider Thomas C. Heineman bought 12,132 shares at $0.83 (increasing to ~282,818 shares). SEC Filing

Insider Thomas C. Heineman bought 12,132 shares at $0.83 (increasing to ~282,818 shares). Positive Sentiment: Director Wayne Pisano purchased 30,000 shares at $0.84 (raising his stake ~6.5% to ~492,414 shares). SEC Filing

Director Wayne Pisano purchased 30,000 shares at $0.84 (raising his stake ~6.5% to ~492,414 shares). Positive Sentiment: CFO Kirk Look bought 12,000 shares at $0.84 (increasing to ~287,515 shares). SEC Filing

CFO Kirk Look bought 12,000 shares at $0.84 (increasing to ~287,515 shares). Positive Sentiment: CEO Jared Kelly purchased a total of 35,100 shares across Feb. 11–12 at ~$0.84 (bringing his holdings to ~109,000 shares, a ~37% increase). SEC Filing

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel oncolytic viral therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead investigational agent, pelareorep (Reolysin), is a proprietary formulation of reovirus engineered to selectively infect and destroy tumor cells while stimulating a systemic antitumor immune response. Oncolytics leverages the natural biology of the virus to enhance the activity of standard?of?care treatments and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Pelareorep has progressed into multiple advanced clinical trials, with combination studies conducted in metastatic breast cancer, non?small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

