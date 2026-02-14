Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn Sells 142 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $14,946.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,878.58. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Itron alerts:

On Monday, November 24th, Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 108 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $10,423.08.

Itron Stock Down 6.7%

ITRI opened at $89.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average is $111.28. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

More Itron News

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Itron this week:

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim set a $155.00 price objective on Itron in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITRI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 25.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.