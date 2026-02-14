Florida Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,810 Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,810 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 2,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 477 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Tapestry

Here are the key news stories impacting Tapestry this week:

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $153.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tapestry from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $179.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.05.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 44,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $6,759,539.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,233,715.36. This represents a 24.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 9,166 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.62, for a total transaction of $1,426,412.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,714.04. The trade was a 25.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,401 shares of company stock worth $27,574,441. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Featured Stories

