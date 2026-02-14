Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

Marriott International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Marriott International has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marriott International to earn $11.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $353.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.22. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $370.00.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total value of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,160.14. This trade represents a 24.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 39.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.