Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) CFO Kirk Look Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) CFO Kirk Look acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,512.60. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.99. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.51.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the third quarter worth $535,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 17.8% during the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 223,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONCY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel oncolytic viral therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead investigational agent, pelareorep (Reolysin), is a proprietary formulation of reovirus engineered to selectively infect and destroy tumor cells while stimulating a systemic antitumor immune response. Oncolytics leverages the natural biology of the virus to enhance the activity of standard?of?care treatments and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Pelareorep has progressed into multiple advanced clinical trials, with combination studies conducted in metastatic breast cancer, non?small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

