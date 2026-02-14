Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

