International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

