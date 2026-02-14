iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF $IBDS Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,930 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDS. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $334,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 523,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52,186 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 112,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $24.52.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

