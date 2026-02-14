International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 250,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 53,616 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 23,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 87,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,838.25. This trade represents a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $169,503.34. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 201,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,097.96. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 38,498 shares of company stock worth $1,126,515 in the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.9%

KMI stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

