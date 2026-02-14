Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on March 4th

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4775 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This is a 0.5% increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Community Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of 422.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $17.65 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $502.37 million, a P/E ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company’s portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long?term, triple?net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.
As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust’s holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Community Healthcare Trust
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Will Social Security checks vanish by 2027?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.