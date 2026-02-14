Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on March 4th

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4775 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This is a 0.5% increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Community Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of 422.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $17.65 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $502.37 million, a P/E ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

About Community Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 992.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company’s portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long?term, triple?net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.

As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust’s holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.

