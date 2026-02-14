Florida Financial Advisors LLC Invests $878,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.11.

Key Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Cloudflare reported revenue of ~$614.5M (+33.6% YoY) and EPS of $0.28, with management highlighting record deal activity, rising RPO/cRPO and improving free cash flow. MSN: Q4 growth

Q4 beat — Cloudflare reported revenue of ~$614.5M (+33.6% YoY) and EPS of $0.28, with management highlighting record deal activity, rising RPO/cRPO and improving free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance topped estimates — management raised FY?2026 revenue outlook (management cited a figure near $2.795B), signaling confidence in sustained demand and driving the rally. Investing.com: Guidance beats

Revenue guidance topped estimates — management raised FY?2026 revenue outlook (management cited a figure near $2.795B), signaling confidence in sustained demand and driving the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI tailwind — multiple reports and management commentary point to rising “agentic” traffic (e.g., Moltbot) that boosts security, networking and edge services, creating a durable demand cycle. Yahoo: AI deals

AI tailwind — multiple reports and management commentary point to rising “agentic” traffic (e.g., Moltbot) that boosts security, networking and edge services, creating a durable demand cycle. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets — several firms upgraded or raised targets (examples include Robert W. Baird to outperform/$260 and DZ Bank to buy/$215), adding conviction to the upside thesis. Finviz: Analyst moves

Analyst upgrades and higher targets — several firms upgraded or raised targets (examples include Robert W. Baird to outperform/$260 and DZ Bank to buy/$215), adding conviction to the upside thesis. Positive Sentiment: Elevated options activity — unusually large call buying (13,474 contracts) suggests short?term bullish/speculative positioning around the stock.

Elevated options activity — unusually large call buying (13,474 contracts) suggests short?term bullish/speculative positioning around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst notes — some firms reaffirm neutral/hold stances (Cantor Fitzgerald) or trimmed PTs modestly while keeping buy ratings, reflecting differing views on valuation vs. growth. Zacks: Analyst roundup

Mixed analyst notes — some firms reaffirm neutral/hold stances (Cantor Fitzgerald) or trimmed PTs modestly while keeping buy ratings, reflecting differing views on valuation vs. growth. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation questions persist — coverage pieces and valuation checks note Cloudflare’s rich multiples given ongoing margin/headwind dynamics, so upside depends on continued revenue leverage. Yahoo: Valuation check

Valuation questions persist — coverage pieces and valuation checks note Cloudflare’s rich multiples given ongoing margin/headwind dynamics, so upside depends on continued revenue leverage. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — director John Graham?Cumming sold 2,520 shares; small relative to his holdings but noted by the market. SEC: Form 4

Insider sale disclosed — director John Graham?Cumming sold 2,520 shares; small relative to his holdings but noted by the market. Negative Sentiment: Institutional profit?taking — at least one fund materially trimmed its stake in recent filings, evidence of some near?term selling pressure amid the rally. DefenseWorld: Institutional trimming

Institutional profit?taking — at least one fund materially trimmed its stake in recent filings, evidence of some near?term selling pressure amid the rally. Negative Sentiment: Some target cuts — a few analysts reduced price targets (e.g., Scotiabank), underscoring uneven short?term sentiment despite the beat. TickerReport: PT cuts

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.76. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -675.84, a P/E/G ratio of 328.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.67 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $4,873,072.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,677.75. The trade was a 51.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.16, for a total transaction of $3,167,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 953,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,250,894.68. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 633,347 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,834 over the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Featured Articles

