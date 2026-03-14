Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,725,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $735,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 231.1% in the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 61,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 42,750 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 132,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 51,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,567 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

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Medtronic Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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