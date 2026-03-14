Dodge & Cox Sells 6,684,165 Shares of Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Dodge & Cox reduced its holdings in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,786,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,684,165 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Amrize were worth $280,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amrize by 41.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amrize in the second quarter valued at $670,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth $220,404,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Amrize by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,449,000 after buying an additional 3,122,716 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,761,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amrize from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Amrize Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE AMRZ opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion and a PE ratio of 22.56. Amrize Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Amrize

In other news, insider Jaime Hill purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.91 per share, with a total value of $58,910.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,480. This represents a 3.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Johnston purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,983.40. This represents a 20.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,656.

Amrize Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

See Also

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