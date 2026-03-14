Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 472,530 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 825,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 472,530 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.6% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $233,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,334,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Key Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $366.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.43 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.17. The stock has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.