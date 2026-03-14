Compass Wealth Management LLC GA Purchases 301,988 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Compass Wealth Management LLC GA lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 235.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 11.2% of Compass Wealth Management LLC GA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC GA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $25,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,950,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,423,000 after buying an additional 1,833,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,737,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,364 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 41,691.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,453,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1,216.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,143,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 250.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,542,000 after purchasing an additional 905,529 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.53 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.32 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1696 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

See Also

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