Cove Street Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. $AVNS

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 430.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,963 shares during the period. Avanos Medical accounts for about 1.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 969.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 433.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

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Avanos Medical Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.07. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.70 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 10.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Avanos Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Avanos Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company’s products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

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