Brokerages Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target at $195.46

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.4615.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $159.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.01 and a 200 day moving average of $190.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.24. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,291.43. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $674,693 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

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Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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