UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,641,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,994,500 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,752,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 73,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 205,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 68,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 10.88%.The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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