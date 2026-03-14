Dodge & Cox Has $1.07 Billion Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,523,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,887 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,071,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Investment Management LP bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,391,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 15.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,177,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,993,000 after acquiring an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $97.46 and a one year high of $134.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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